To many NFL players, random drug tests from the league are an inconvenience that sometimes don't feel so random. To Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton, it's something that he's glad happened to him.

On Monday, Singleton publicly announced that the findings of an NFL drug test helped him learn that he had testicular cancer. Singleton said that the test revealed he had elevated levels of the hormone human chorionic gonadotropin, which raised a red flag that something was wrong. From there, he made an appointment with a doctor, received his diagnosis and underwent surgery to remove the cancerous tumor this past Friday following the Broncos' Week 10 Thursday night victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Singleton urged those reading his statement to listen to their bodies and get checked. He hopes to return to the field soon.

"This morning, I stood before our team as a lucky man. I shared with my teammates and coaches that I underwent successful surgery on Friday for testicular cancer after being diagnosed last week. Thankfully, we believe the cancer was caught early with a great prognosis for me and my family. While we are still awaiting some additional test results, I fully expect to return to the field in the coming weeks. A little over two weeks ago, following a random test as part of the NFL's Drug Testing Program, I received a notice that I had elevated levels of the hormone hCG in my system. Without a doubt, I knew with how diligent I am with what goes into my body that this was not from anything external I may have taken. After speaking with my agent and wife, we decided to book an appointment with a urologist. On Monday, I visited Dr. Andrew Zilavy who determined that, in fact, I had signs of a testicular tumor. I immediately contacted the Broncos, and they put me in contact with Dr. Geoff Ledgerwood, who was able to conduct an ultrasound immediately to confirm the diagnosis. And then Friday, after playing in the Raiders game the previous night, I underwent surgery to remove the cancerous tumor and begin the road to a full recovery. I wrestled with sharing such personal information publicly. But the fact is, if it helps one person decide to pay closer attention to their body, then it is well worth it. Early detection and regular screenings save lives and can save loved ones from a lot of grief. Heck, I have a wife, Sam, and daughter, Tallyn, along with an amazing family back in California. Not to mention, I'm a part of a great organization here with my Broncos family."

The 31-year-old Singleton is in his fourth season with the Broncos, and has recorded 89 tackles and one sack through the first 10 games of the season. He played in all 60 of Denver's snaps in the 10-7 victory over the Raiders, the night before his surgery. Singleton began his career with the Philadelphia Eagles and put together two straight 120-tackle seasons before landing a one-year deal with Denver in 2022.

Singleton turned in an impressive season in which he recorded 163 tackles, leading to his first big NFL extension the following year -- a three-year, $18 million deal. Singleton responded by racking up a career-high 177 tackles and two sacks in 2023.

It's unknown how much time Singleton is going to miss, but he said he has a "great prognosis" that could have him back on the field in the "coming weeks."