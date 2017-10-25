Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs odds: Picks from expert with 5 straight Denver, KC wins

Week 8 of the 2017 NFL season ends at Arrowhead Stadium with a "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs are 7.5-point favorites, up a half-point from where the line opened. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 43, down 1.5 points from where it opened.

Before you make any bets on a division rivalry like this with so much line movement, you'll want to hear what legendary Vegas oddsmaker Kenny White has to say.

Two weeks ago, the Broncos were laying 13 points to the winless and injury-depleted Giants. "The entire world is on Denver" and they're wrong, White told SportsLine readers. The result? Giants 23, Broncos 10, the easiest cash ever. It was his fifth straight win in games involving the Chiefs or Broncos.

Part of his success: White learned the bookmaking business at his father's knee. He ran the powerful Las Vegas Sports Consultants, the group that supplied lines to the biggest casinos. The Vegas legend knows what's behind every point spread.

He's going for six wins in a row on "Monday Night Football" and sharing what he's picking over at SportsLine.

White knows the Kansas City Chiefs are all about the run. They're fifth in the league in rushing yards per game at 129 and they've parlayed that into 29.6 points per game, the second-highest mark of any NFL team.

In their first four games, the Chiefs averaged 6.9, 5.9, 7.6, and 5.4 yards per carry. And during the Chiefs' five-game win streak to open the season, quarterback Alex Smith completed 76 percent of his passes.

But just because the Chiefs are explosive and efficient on offense doesn't mean they cover a 7.5-point spread, especially on Monday night.

The Broncos have the No. 1 rushing defense in the NFL, allowing 3 yards per carry and 71.8 yards per game. And in their past three games, the Chiefs have netted just 3.4 yards per carry. It could be tough sledding for Kareem Hunt at Arrowhead.

We can tell you White is leaning under for "Monday Night Football." But what about against the spread, which he has made his name picking?

He knows there's a big x-factor that ultimately determines the point spread winner of Broncos-Chiefs. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.

So what side should you back in Broncos-Chiefs on "Monday Night Football" this week? Visit SportsLine now to see what major x-factor determines which side of Broncos-Chiefs you need to be all over, all from the expert who has nailed his past five Broncos and Chiefs picks, and find out.