The Denver Broncos announced on Tuesday that they plan to build a new retractable roof stadium with Burnham Yard, a historic district of Denver, as the preferred site. The project, which will be privately funded by the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, has a targeted completion date that would allow it to open in time for the 2031 season.

"Denver has been the proud home of the Broncos since Day 1," the team wrote in a statement. "This community-inspired vision will allow our city and team to continue to grow and thrive together at Burnham Yard. There is a long road ahead and we believe we can get there together.

"Every step of the way, our approach will be guided by humility, respect and a shared commitment to the city of Denver, state of Colorado and all of Broncos Country."

Denver's plans also include the development of Burnham Yard into a "mixed-use district." The team will work with Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and Colorado Governor Jared Polis, as well as surrounding neighborhoods, to build a "community" around the new stadium.

The Broncos have played their home games inside of Empower Field at Mile High, an open-air stadium, since 2001. Denver made over $100 million of improvements to Empower Field ahead of the 2023 season, including a new video board and a hospitality club at field level.