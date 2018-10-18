Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals score: Live updates, results, game stats, highlights for 'Thursday Night Football'

It's not often that a game in Week 7 can be categorized as must-win, but that's what it feels like for both the Broncos and Cardinals as they get ready to meet in Arizona for a Thursday night showdown. The reason this is a must-win game for both teams is because there's a good chance the losing coach could find himself out of a job before the weekend's over. With the Broncos sitting at 2-4 and the Cardinals at 1-5, no one on either team feels safe.

In Arizona, offensive coordinator Mike McCoy is under fire due in large part to the fact that the Cardinals rank dead last in total offense. In Denver, the Broncos once vaunted defense has been steamrolled in each of the past two weeks as two running backs have both gone over 200 yards.

This game might not be as spicy as some other primetime games we've seen this season, but if you love coaching drama, then you'll definitely want to follow along as we live blog Thursday's game.

How to watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Stadium, Arizona

TV: FOX

"I would say all our jobs are in jeopardy, including mine, if we don't win," Wilks said this week.

In Denver, the Broncos once vaunted defense has been steamrolled in each of the past two weeks as two running backs have both gone over 200 yards. First, it was Isaiah Crowell of the Jets, who rushed for 219 yards in a 34-16 win over the Broncos. One week later, the Rams' Todd Gurley went for 208 yards in a 23-20 win over Denver. It marked the first time in NFL history that a team had allowed a 200-yard rusher in consecutive weeks in a single-season. The Broncos rushing defense ranks dead last in the NFL and 27th overall.

Broncos general manager John Elway is tired of what he's seeing on the field.

"It's a broken record right now," Elway said this week. "We've got to change some things and things have to change this week. Our veterans have to play better, coaches have to coach better. On short week it doesn't matter, it doesn't matter how physically how you feel. We got to go into Arizona on Thursday night fighting for our lives cause that's what we are."

When Elway said that the team is fighting for its life and that the coaches have to coach better, Vance Joseph took that to mean that jobs will be on the line against Arizona.

"Absolutely, we've lost four games in a row -- everyone's fighting for their lives," Joseph said this week. "In this league, if you're not desperate, you don't win."