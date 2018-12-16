Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns score: Live updates, game stats, analysis, highlights for big Saturday matchup

The Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos are different teams in different places but they both have one thing in common: they're chasing a longshot opportunity to make the AFC playoffs after being buried earlier in the year.

For Denver, it will be the defense that gets it done: Bradley Chubb is closing in on the rookie record for sacks set by Jevon Kearse in 1999, and Von Miller has been his usual disruptive self all season long. Chris Harris is out for the season, though, and Shane Ray and Su'a Cravens are listed as healthy scratches. So the defense won't be at full strength. Neither will the offense, which is relying on Courtland Sutton as its No. 1 receiver after Emmanuel Sanders was lost for the season.

For Cleveland, it's all about Baker Mayfield. The outstanding rookie quarterback struggled in his last road game against a good defense; he'll try to correct that in a huge start in Denver. Typically young quarterbacks have struggled in their first Mile High start. Baker is not your typical quarterback.

If Cleveland can protect him, the Browns could absolutely thrust themselves into the playoff conversation. What a world. Follow along with all the action of Browns-Broncos in our live blog below (click here to refresh live blog if it doesn't load).