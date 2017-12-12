Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts odds: Picks from expert who's 12-3 on Colts games

The Indianapolis Colts host the Denver Broncos to kick off Week 15 of the NFL season on "Thursday Night Football." The visiting Broncos are 2.5-point favorites, down half a point from the opener.

The over-under, or total number of points oddsmakers think will be scored, is 40.5, down one from where it opened.

In Week 13, with the Colts visiting Jacksonville as 9.5-point underdogs, the Jaguars won 30-10.

White knows the Broncos snapped an eight-game losing streak last week at home against the Jets, pitching a 23-0 shutout. Quarterback Trevor Siemian threw one touchdown and didn't turn the ball over, and Denver's defense returned to form, forcing two turnovers and sacking the Jets' Josh McCown four times.

Although the Broncos are winless on the road, they did open up with three wins in four games and hung tough at Oakland (21-14), at Kansas City (29-19) and at Buffalo (26-16).

Denver remains No. 1 in the NFL in total defense, allowing 280.5 yards per game.

Now they're facing the Colts, whose three wins have come against teams quarterbacked by Tom Savage, Brian Hoyer and DeShone Kizer.

But just because the Broncos righted the ship doesn't mean they'll win by a field goal or more on "Thursday Night Football."

The Colts have held fourth-quarter leads in all but one home game this season. They've stayed within a single score of the Titans (20-16), Steelers (20-17) and Cardinals (16-13) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Broncos have limited opponents' yardage, but they're still 24th in points allowed (24.2) and last in DVOA.

