Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live updates, score, statistics, highlights for 'Monday Night Football'

Week 4 of the 2018 NFL season has been wildly exciting. We've seen a ton of points scored around the league already this week, and Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs haven't even played yet.

Mahomes and company are set to take on the division rival Denver Broncos on Monday night, in a game that promises to feature passes flying all over the field. Mahomes has 13 touchdown passes through the first three weeks of the season -- an NFL record. He has made repeated connections with Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and Sammy Watkins, and the Chiefs just keep denting scoreboards even while running back Kareem Hunt has struggled to really get going. That dynamite offense has pushed the Chiefs to a 3-0 start and a perch atop the AFC West.

The Broncos, meanwhile, are 2-1 and sitting just behind the Chiefs in the division race. Case Keenum has struggled under center but the Denver running game has been electric behind a pair of rookies -- Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay -- and both the Von Miller-led pass rush and the Bronco run defense have started the season off on a strong note.

When these two teams get together, things usually get pretty interesting. Will that trend continue on Monday night? Follow along with us as we live blog the festivities to find out.

