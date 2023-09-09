Who's Playing
Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos
Current Records: Las Vegas 0-0, Denver 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Las Vegas Raiders will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is scheduled at 4:25 p.m. ET on September 10th at Empower Field at Mile High.
This game could come down to penalties, as neither team did well in that area last year. The Broncos were ranked 30th overall in penalties last year, finishing the 2022-2023 season with 6.6 per game. The Raiders tied their effort: they also finished with 6.6 per game.
Looking back to last season, Denver struggled throughout, finishing with a less-than-stellar 5-12 record. Similarly, the Raiders didn't have their best season, finishing 6-11.
Looking ahead to Sunday, the Broncos are the favorite in this one, and the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They finished last season with a 7-10 record against the spread.
While Denver might be expected to win, their sub-par 3-5 record as the favorite last season means this is still anyone's game. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, and bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,775.34. Sadly, the Raiders will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 2-5 as such last year.
Odds
Denver is a 3.5-point favorite against Las Vegas, according to the latest NFL odds.
The over/under is set at 44 points.
Series History
Las Vegas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Denver.
- Nov 20, 2022 - Las Vegas 22 vs. Denver 16
- Oct 02, 2022 - Las Vegas 32 vs. Denver 23
- Dec 26, 2021 - Las Vegas 17 vs. Denver 13
- Oct 17, 2021 - Las Vegas 34 vs. Denver 24
- Jan 03, 2021 - Las Vegas 32 vs. Denver 31
- Nov 15, 2020 - Las Vegas 37 vs. Denver 12
- Dec 29, 2019 - Denver 16 vs. Las Vegas 15
- Sep 09, 2019 - Las Vegas 24 vs. Denver 16
- Dec 24, 2018 - Las Vegas 27 vs. Denver 14
- Sep 16, 2018 - Denver 20 vs. Las Vegas 19