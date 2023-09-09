Who's Playing

Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos

Current Records: Las Vegas 0-0, Denver 0-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The Las Vegas Raiders will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is scheduled at 4:25 p.m. ET on September 10th at Empower Field at Mile High.

This game could come down to penalties, as neither team did well in that area last year. The Broncos were ranked 30th overall in penalties last year, finishing the 2022-2023 season with 6.6 per game. The Raiders tied their effort: they also finished with 6.6 per game.

Looking back to last season, Denver struggled throughout, finishing with a less-than-stellar 5-12 record. Similarly, the Raiders didn't have their best season, finishing 6-11.

Looking ahead to Sunday, the Broncos are the favorite in this one, and the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They finished last season with a 7-10 record against the spread.

While Denver might be expected to win, their sub-par 3-5 record as the favorite last season means this is still anyone's game. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, and bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,775.34. Sadly, the Raiders will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 2-5 as such last year.

Odds

Denver is a 3.5-point favorite against Las Vegas, according to the latest NFL odds.





The over/under is set at 44 points.

Series History

Las Vegas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Denver.