Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers odds: Picks from expert who went 22-9 on NFL totals

The Chargers might have moved from San Diego to Los Angeles, but they still get to face the Denver Broncos twice each season. The first meeting comes in the second half of the Monday Night Football double-header.

The line is Broncos -3.5, meaning Vegas thinks Denver will win by 3.5 points, down a half-point from an open of four. The Over-Under, or total projected points, is 43, also down a point from where it opened.

Before you make any bets on Broncos-Chargers, you'll want to hear what Mike Tierney has to say.

Tierney went an outstanding 22-9 on NFL Over-Unders last season. And he's full of inside information. He's reported from seven Super Bowls and is a well-known national sportswriter. Anyone who followed his picks last season was well-rewarded.

According to Tierney, the Chargers are back to full health after an injury-plagued 2016 season. And Broncos QB Trevor Siemian looked refreshed after hitting a first-year wall.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers threw 33 TDs last season, the second-most in his career, but his completion rate sank six points to 60.4 percent.

But just because the Bolts are back to full health doesn't mean Chargers-Broncos goes Over. Only one of the Chargers' final three games last year went Over 43 and they'll be without rookie wideout Mike Williams. Siemian is still unproven and the Broncos' backfield is completely up in the air.

Tierney knows there's a huge x-factor that ultimately determines whether Chargers-Broncos goes Over or Under. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.

So which side should you back in Chargers-Broncos on Monday Night Football? And does this game go Over or Under? Visit SportsLine now to see what big x-factor sends Chargers-Broncos Over or Under, and see which side of the total you need to be all over, all from the expert who was blistering hot in total plays last season.