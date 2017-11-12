Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots odds: Picks from expert who's 38-16 on NFL totals

The Denver Broncos host the New England Patriots on "Sunday Night Football" this week.



The defending Super Bowl champions are seven-point favorites, unchanged from where the line opened. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 45, down 1.5 from an open of 46.5.



Before you make any bets on Patriots vs. Broncos, you'll want to hear what Mike "Top Dog" Tierney has to say.



Last week for Chiefs-Cowboys, Tierney told readers that Dallas' underrated defense wouldn't let the Chiefs "go hog wild," and that's exactly what happened. Final score: Dallas 28, Kansas City 17, another easy cash.



Amazingly, it also helped improve Tierney's Over-Under record to 16-7 this season after he went a blistering 22-9 last year. He has a gift for picking NFL totals. Anyone who has followed his picks is up big.



For "Sunday Night Football," Tierney knows New England was an offensive juggernaut and a defensive liability in its first four games, which resulted in points totals of 69, 56, 69, and 63.



Since then, the total number of points in games involving Tom Brady and the Patriots has dipped to 33, 41, 30, and 34. Brady, despite leading the league in passing yards entering Week 10, hasn't thrown more than two TDs in a game since Week 3 even though he has attempted an average of 40 passes during that span.

And on the other side of the ball, the Broncos have turned to QB Brock Osweiler, In his first start last week, Osweiler threw for barely over 200 yards and a TD. He also threw two picks and had a QB rating of 53.4. The Broncos have only had a receiver go over 100 yards once this season, and they haven't had a 100-yard rusher since Week 2.



But just because both teams could struggle to score doesn't mean this game goes Under, especially with a total of just 45.



The Broncos' once-vaunted defense has been flamed for at least 21 points the past four weeks, including four touchdowns by Carson Wentz in a 51-23 drubbing Sunday. They've been out-scored 124-52 over that span and were blanked by the Chargers in Week 7. This could be the get-right game the Patriots' offense has been looking for.



Denver's defense is 25th in the league in points allowed at almost 25 per game. And 45 is the lowest Over-Under for a Patriots game this season.



Tierney is leaning on the Patriots to cover, but what about the Over-Under, which he has made his name picking?



He knows there's a huge x-factor that ultimately determines whether Patriots vs. Broncos on "Sunday Night Football" goes over or under. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



So which side should you back in Patriots-Broncos on "Sunday Night Football?" And does this game go over or under? Visit SportsLine now to see what big x-factor sends Patriots-Broncos over or under, and see which side of the total you need to be all over, all from the expert who is blistering hot on NFL total plays.