Denver vs. Cleveland live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Broncos vs. Browns football game
Who's Playing
Denver Broncos (home) vs. Cleveland Browns (away)
Current records: Denver 6-7; Cleveland 5-7-1
What to Know
After two games on the road, Denver is heading back home. They will square off against Cleveland at 8:20 p.m. on Saturday. Cleveland will be strutting in after a win while Denver will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Denver going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but betters beware: they are only 2-4-1 against the spread when favored.
It was a good run, but Denver finally witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak. Last week, they were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against San Francisco 14-20.
As for Cleveland, they had a rough outing against Houston two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Cleveland snuck past Carolina with a 26-20 victory. The score was all tied up at the break, but Cleveland were the better team in the second half.
Denver's loss took them down to 6-7 while Cleveland's win pulled them up to 5-7-1. Last Sunday Cleveland relied heavily on Jarvis Landry, who rushed for 54 yards and 1 touchdown on 2 carries. It will be up to Denver's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado
- TV: NFL Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $87.45
Prediction
The Broncos are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Browns.
This season, Denver are 6-6-1 against the spread. As for Cleveland, they are 7-5-1 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 3.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 45.5
Series History
Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Cleveland Browns 23 vs. Denver Broncos 26
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Expert picks for every Week 15 game
Find out everything you need to know about how Week 15 in the NFL will go right here
-
Top NFL Week 15 survivor, knockout picks
National sportswriter Mike Tierney tells you who to pick in your Week 15 football survivor...
-
Browns vs. Broncos odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Broncos vs. Browns game 10,000 t...
-
Texans vs. Jets odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Jets vs. Texans game 10,000 time...
-
Report: Zeke fined for lowering helmet
The Cowboys' running back has had an expensive few weeks
-
NFL odds, picks, sims, bets for Week 15
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 15 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...