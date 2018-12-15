Denver vs. Cleveland live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Denver Broncos (home) vs. Cleveland Browns (away)

Current records: Denver 6-7; Cleveland 5-7-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, Denver is heading back home. They will square off against Cleveland at 8:20 p.m. on Saturday. Cleveland will be strutting in after a win while Denver will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Denver going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but betters beware: they are only 2-4-1 against the spread when favored.

It was a good run, but Denver finally witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak. Last week, they were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against San Francisco 14-20.

As for Cleveland, they had a rough outing against Houston two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Cleveland snuck past Carolina with a 26-20 victory. The score was all tied up at the break, but Cleveland were the better team in the second half.

Denver's loss took them down to 6-7 while Cleveland's win pulled them up to 5-7-1. Last Sunday Cleveland relied heavily on Jarvis Landry, who rushed for 54 yards and 1 touchdown on 2 carries. It will be up to Denver's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:20 PM ET

Saturday at 8:20 PM ET Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado

Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $87.45

Prediction

The Broncos are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Browns.

This season, Denver are 6-6-1 against the spread. As for Cleveland, they are 7-5-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 3.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 45.5

Series History

Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.