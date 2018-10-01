Denver vs. Kansas City: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Denver Broncos (home) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (away)

Current records: Denver 2-1; Kansas City 3-0

What to Know

On Monday Denver take on Kansas City at 8:15 p.m. The odds don't look promising for Denver, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

In their matchup last week, Denver came up short against Baltimore, falling 27-14. Denver got a solid performance out of Emmanuel Sanders, who rushed for 35 yards and a touchdown, and also picked up 38 reception yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, Kansas City had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 38-27 victory over San Francisco. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (35) and coasted on those for the victory.

Kansas City's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Denver's loss dropped them down to 2-1. In their win, Kansas City relied heavily on Patrick Mahomes, who passed for 314 yards and 3 touchdowns. Denver will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 PM ET

Monday at 8:15 PM ET Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado

Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Chiefs are a solid 5 point favorite against the Broncos.

This season, Denver is 0-2-1 against the spread. As for Kansas City, they are 3-0-0 against the spread

Series History

Kansas City has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Denver.