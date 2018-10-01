Denver vs. Kansas City: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Broncos vs. Chiefs football game

Who's Playing

Denver Broncos (home) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (away)

Current records: Denver 2-1; Kansas City 3-0

What to Know

On Monday Denver take on Kansas City at 8:15 p.m. The odds don't look promising for Denver, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

In their matchup last week, Denver came up short against Baltimore, falling 27-14. Denver got a solid performance out of Emmanuel Sanders, who rushed for 35 yards and a touchdown, and also picked up 38 reception yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, Kansas City had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 38-27 victory over San Francisco. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (35) and coasted on those for the victory.

Kansas City's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Denver's loss dropped them down to 2-1. In their win, Kansas City relied heavily on Patrick Mahomes, who passed for 314 yards and 3 touchdowns. Denver will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

  • When: Monday at 8:15 PM ET
  • Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado
  • TV: ESPN
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Chiefs are a solid 5 point favorite against the Broncos.

This season, Denver is 0-2-1 against the spread. As for Kansas City, they are 3-0-0 against the spread

Series History

Kansas City has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Denver.

  • 2017 - Denver Broncos 24 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 27
  • 2017 - Kansas City Chiefs 29 vs. Denver Broncos 19
  • 2016 - Kansas City Chiefs 33 vs. Denver Broncos 10
  • 2016 - Denver Broncos 27 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 30
  • 2015 - Denver Broncos 13 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 29
  • 2015 - Kansas City Chiefs 24 vs. Denver Broncos 31
