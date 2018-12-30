Denver vs. L.A. Chargers updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

1st Quarter Recap

Both Denver and the Chargers suffered losses in their previous contests, and after one quarter neither squad is closer to making up for it this week. Denver and the Chargers are all tied up at 0 to nothing. Denver have been relying on Royce Freeman, who has picked up 16 yards on the ground on 4 carries, and Case Keenum, who has picked up 8 yards on the ground on 1 carry.

Excitement is starting to build on Denver's sideline as this would be their first win in three games. Of course, they will have to fight to make this dream a reality. We'll see if things pan out for them.

Game Preview

Denver will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against the Chargers at 4:25 p.m. Denver are limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

Denver's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last week. It was a hard-fought matchup, but they had to settle for a 14-27 defeat against Oakland. Denver were given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Oakland apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat from the last time the teams met up.

Meanwhile, it looks like the Chargers must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last Saturday. They took a 10-22 hit to the loss column at the hands of Baltimore. The Chargers' loss signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.

Denver are expected to lose by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 ATS when expected to lose.

When the two teams last met, Denver won a game that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by the Chargers 23-22. Will Denver repeat their success, or does the Chargers have a better game plan this time around ? We'll find out soon enough.