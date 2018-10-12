Denver vs. L.A. Rams: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Broncos vs. Rams football game
Who's Playing
Denver Broncos (home) vs. Los Angeles Rams (away)
Current records: Denver 2-3; L.A. Rams 5-0
What to Know
On Sunday the Rams take on Denver at 4:05 p.m. The Rams don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7-point advantage in the spread.
The Rams might be getting used to good results now that the team has five wins in a row. They skirted past Seattle 33-31. Todd Gurley, who rushed for 77 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in the Rams' success. If you haven't heard Gurley's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past five games.
Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Denver, and their game last Sunday only extended their streak of losses to three. Last Sunday, they lost to the Jets by a decisive 18-point margin.
The Rams' win lifted them to 5-0 while Denver's defeat dropped them down to 2-3. The teams both might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (the Rams picked up 476 yards, Denver 469).
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Rams are a big 7 point favorite against the Broncos.
This season, Denver are 0-4-1 against the spread. As for L.A. Rams, they are 3-1-1 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Best Bets: Rams, Bears stumble
Prisco looks to get back on track with five winners in Week 6 after a rough two-week stret...
-
Shurmur isn't worried about Eli Manning
Manning struggled badly against the Eagles, as he has for much of this season
-
Beckham storms off field in first half
Beckham didn't seem very happy with his team at the end of the first half
-
Beckham hit with fine for ESPN interview
The Giants' star receiver got fined by his own team
-
Belichick goes full Belichick at presser
No one does drab like Bill Belichick
-
Week 6 NFL DFS: Best DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...