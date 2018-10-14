Denver vs. L.A. Rams Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

On Sunday the Rams take on Denver at 4:05 p.m. The Rams don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7-point advantage in the spread.

The Rams might be getting used to good results now that the team has five wins in a row. They skirted past Seattle 33-31. Todd Gurley, who rushed for 77 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in the Rams' success. If you haven't heard Gurley's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past five games.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Denver, and their game last Sunday only extended their streak of losses to three. Last Sunday, they lost to the Jets by a decisive 18-point margin.

The Rams' win lifted them to 5-0 while Denver's defeat dropped them down to 2-3. The teams both might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (the Rams picked up 476 yards, Denver 469).