Denver vs. Oakland Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game
On Sunday Oakland takes on Denver at 4:25 p.m. Oakland will be hoping to build upon the 21-14 win they picked up against Denver the last time they played.
Oakland couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They took a hard 33-13 fall against the Rams. Jared Cook and Derek Carr were two go-getters for Oakland despite the loss. The former caught passes for 180 yards, while the latter accumulated 303 passing yards.
Meanwhile, Denver took care of business in their home opener. They had just enough and edged out Seattle 27-24. Having forecasted a close victory for Denver, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Denver's win lifted them to 1-0 while Oakland's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. Both of these teams made a habit out of coughing up the ball last game, so whoever can hold on the rock might walk away a winner.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Live Stream on fubo.TV
-
NFL, MLB, CFB games affected by Florence
Here's a rundown of matchups affected by the inclement weather hitting the East Coast
-
Mixon out two weeks with knee injury
The second-year running back left Thursday's game with a knee injury twice, but returned both...
-
Rodgers, Mariota, Big Ben questionable
One of the three star quarterbacks was able to practice in full on Friday, plus more on each...
-
Titans plan to play Gabbert and Mariota
The Titans might be rolling out one strange quarterback timeshare on Sunday
-
Patriots vs. Jaguars odds, top picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Bill Belichick and the Patriots
-
Falcons' Freeman OUT with knee injury
The Falcons are going to be without their starting running back against the Panthers on Su...