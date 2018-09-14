Denver vs. Oakland Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

On Sunday Oakland takes on Denver at 4:25 p.m. Oakland will be hoping to build upon the 21-14 win they picked up against Denver the last time they played.

Oakland couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They took a hard 33-13 fall against the Rams. Jared Cook and Derek Carr were two go-getters for Oakland despite the loss. The former caught passes for 180 yards, while the latter accumulated 303 passing yards.

Meanwhile, Denver took care of business in their home opener. They had just enough and edged out Seattle 27-24. Having forecasted a close victory for Denver, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Denver's win lifted them to 1-0 while Oakland's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. Both of these teams made a habit out of coughing up the ball last game, so whoever can hold on the rock might walk away a winner.