Denver vs. Pittsburgh: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Denver Broncos (home) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (away)

Current records: Denver 4-6; Pittsburgh 7-2-1

What to Know

Pittsburgh will challenge Denver on the road at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. The MaxPreps rankings favor Pittsburgh, but they won't be able to rely on this superior ranking alone to carry them to victory.

Pittsburgh might be getting used to good results now that the squad has six wins in a row. They snuck past Jacksonville with a 20-16 win. Antonio Brown was the offensive standout of the match for Pittsburgh, as he caught 5 passes for 117 yards and 1 touchdown. Brown has now scored at least one touchdown in the past eight games.

Meanwhile, Denver won a match that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by the Chargers 23-22.

Their wins bumped Pittsburgh to 7-2-1 and Denver to 4-6. The Pittsburgh defense got after the quarterback against Jacksonville to the tune of six sacks, so Denver's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado

Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $155.02

Prediction

The Steelers are a solid 3 point favorite against the Broncos.

This season, Denver are 4-5-1 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they are 6-3-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Steelers as a 3.5 point favorite.

Series History

Denver and Pittsburgh both have 1 wins in their last 2 games.