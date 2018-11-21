Denver vs. Pittsburgh live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Broncos vs. Steelers football game
Who's Playing
Denver Broncos (home) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (away)
Current records: Denver 4-6; Pittsburgh 7-2-1
What to Know
Denver will take on Pittsburgh at home at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Denver aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Last week, Denver won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by the Chargers 23-22. Phillip Lindsay, who rushed for 79 yards and 2 touchdowns on 11 carries, was a major factor in Denver's success.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh lost to Jacksonville the last time the two teams met, but they didn't allow Jacksonville the same satisfaction this time around. Pittsburgh snuck past Jacksonville with a 20-16 victory. The win was familiar territory for Pittsburgh, who now have six in a row.
Their wins bumped Denver to 4-6 and Pittsburgh to 7-2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Denver and Pittsburgh clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Steelers are a solid 3 point favorite against the Broncos.
This season, Denver are 4-5-1 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they are 6-3-1 against the spread
Series History
Denver and Pittsburgh both have 1 wins in their last 2 games.
- 2015 - Denver Broncos 23 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 16
- 2015 - Pittsburgh Steelers 34 vs. Denver Broncos 27
