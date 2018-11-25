Denver vs. Pittsburgh updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Steelers football game
1st Quarter Recap
We've got an early Upset Alert brewing as Denver have gotten out to a surprisingly quick start. After one quarter neither squad has the game in the bag, but Denver lead 3-0. Nobody has stood out from the pack for them offensively yet, with Jeff Heuerman being one of several leaders.
A win for Denver would put an end to Pittsburgh's six-game winning streak. We'll see if Denver manage to rain on Pittsburgh's parade or if it's blue skies for Pittsburgh instead.
Game Preview
Denver will take on Pittsburgh at home at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Denver aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Last week, Denver won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by the Chargers 23-22. Phillip Lindsay, who rushed for 79 yards and 2 touchdowns on 11 carries, was a major factor in Denver's success.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh lost to Jacksonville the last time the two teams met, but they didn't allow Jacksonville the same satisfaction this time around. Pittsburgh snuck past Jacksonville with a 20-16 victory. The win was familiar territory for Pittsburgh, who now have six in a row.
Their wins bumped Denver to 4-6 and Pittsburgh to 7-2-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Denver and Pittsburgh clash.
