Denver vs. Seattle Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks football game

Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday Seattle takes on Denver at 4:25 PM. Seattle was on the positive side of.500 last season and will now be looking to kick off an even more successful year.

The game is expected to be a close one, with Seattle going off at just a 3 point favorite. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

Our Latest Stories