Wide receiver Denzel Mims requested a trade from the Jets in August and since then, the situation in New York has not improved, nor does he seem closer to finding a new team. Mims is not slated to be the starter on a roster that includes six receivers, despite believe he has proved he deserves more snaps.

The Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks have all reached out to the Jets about a trade for Mims, but according to SNY, none of the teams were willing to give up the money New York wanted.

Mims' performance in the team's preseason finale was an impressive 102 yards and a touchdown, but not playing any snaps with the first-team squad gives a major hint to what his role would be in the regular season, and it is far from a starter.

"Of course, I'm going to be frustrated that I'm not playing with the starters, but I've got to continue to work," Mims said.

The 24-year-old thinks the coaches have made up their mind on where he lands among the other receivers.

"I feel like I already pretty much [proved it], from OTAs until now. I mean, they're pretty set on who they want. ... I feel like, yeah, I feel like [the coaches] have made their mind up, honestly," he said, via ESPN. "But I feel like I can change their mind on that. I feel like I've been doing that. Their minds are pretty made up, though."

Earlier this week, he spoke about the coaches, saying, "We'll see what happens. I don't know what's going on in their minds." As the days go on he seems to find more clarity on the coaches thoughts.'

Wide receivers that are expected to get more playing time than him include Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson or Braxton Berrios.

Mims explained his thoughts on being put mostly on special teams, saying, "I have no problem playing special teams, I don't at all, but I feel like I'm a starting receiver," he said.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas is aware that Mims wants to be a starter.

"I wouldn't say he wants to be somewhere else; he wants to play. He wants to start. Denzel is very confident. He has voiced that, that he wants to be a starter. Ultimately, you want a team full of guys that feel like they should be the No. 1 guy," Douglas said.

Mims did say earlier this week he had respect for the coaches and 'loves' being a Jet, but as the season goes on, if he is not traded, the frustrations with not starting games will increase.