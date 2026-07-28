Denzel Ward agrees to extension with Browns, regains status as highest-paid DB in NFL history, per report

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history. Again. Ward agreed to a two-year, $62.2 million extension with the Browns that includes $52.3 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN and NFL Media.

This is the second time in Ward's career that he has reset the cornerback market. In 2022, he signed a five-year, $100.5 million extension that runs through 2027. With the new extension in effect, Ward will be tied to the Browns through 2029.

The vast majority of NFL veterans reported to training camp on Tuesday, and with their return to team facilities came a flurry of contract agreements. Ward is the third Pro Bowler of the day to come to terms with his team on a massive deal. Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter became the highest-paid player at his position when he secured a four-year, $152 million deal, and Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Brian O'Neill is set to sign for four more years at $96 million.

Ward is the seventh defensive back to land a deal with an average annual value of at least $25 million. Below are the others, along with their rankings by contract value.

NFL's highest-paid defensive backs

Contract data via Over The Cap

As one of the primary catalysts behind the Browns' ferocious defense a year ago, Ward earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection in eight years and made it eight consecutive seasons with an interception to open his stellar career. He is just two years removed from leading the NFL with 19 passes defended in 2024 and has become a more steady presence of late, missing just three games over the past two seasons.

Ward, an Ohio native and a product of Ohio State, has effectively been everything the Browns could have hoped for when they kept him in state and selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Now he will continue to anchor the defensive backfield for at least four more years.