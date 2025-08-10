Kansas City Chiefs safety Deon Bush is like out for the 2025 NFL season after suffering a torn left Achilles tendon during the preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Andy Reid confirmed.

"He's got to have surgery," Reid said. "... It's too bad because he's really been playing well. Great kid, too."

The injury occurred late in the game in a non-contact play as Bush attempted to change direction and accelerate upfield. He immediately went down and later covered his face with a towel while being carted off.

A nine-year NFL veteran, Bush joined the Chiefs in 2022 after spending his first six seasons with the Chicago Bears. The fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Bush appeared in 79 games with the Bears while making 12 starts.

During his time with the Chiefs, Bush has been a valuable role player, contributing to the team's back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 2022 and 2023. His highlight moment came in the 2023 AFC Championship Game, where he intercepted Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the end zone during the fourth quarter, helping secure a Chiefs victory and a trip to Super Bowl LVIII.

Bush hoped to secure a spot on Kansas City's 53-man roster this season after spending much of last year on the practice squad.