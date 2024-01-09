Justin Houston spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Chiefs. Now the Pro Bowl pass rusher is headed back to Kansas City, but as a member of the Dolphins, signing with Miami ahead of Sunday's wild-card playoff game, per NFL Media.

Houston, who turns 35 later this month, could see a prominent role immediately, with all four of Miami's top edge rushers injured. Starters Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are both on injured reserve, while Andrew Van Ginkel and Cameron Goode are also hurt.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Houston appeared in seven games for the Panthers earlier this year, logging two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. He eventually landed on IR with a hamstring injury around midseason but requested and received his release from the team in December. Miami will be his fifth different team in the past four years.

One year removed from hitting 9.5 sacks with the Ravens, Houston ranks just outside the top 25 in career sacks (112), also reaching double-digit QB takedowns with the Colts. He is perhaps best known for his nearly decade-long run with the Chiefs, combining for 78.5 sacks, 96 tackles for loss and 118 QB hits from 2011-18 in Kansas City. He notably led the NFL in sacks with 22 as a 2014 All-Pro.

The Dolphins are also adding pass rushers Bruce Irvin to the active roster and Malik Reed to the practice squad, NFL Media reports. Irvin was the No. 15 overall pick in 2012 and has played for multiple teams, including the Seattle Seahawks, Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears and most recently the Detroit Lions.

Irvin has 344 total tackles, 56.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, three interceptions, 13 pass deflections and two defensive touchdowns in his career. Reed went undrafted in 2019 and has played for the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders. Reed has 148 total tackles, 16 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and six pass deflections in his career.