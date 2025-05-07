Last month, a strange and random report surfaced concerning New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr. NFL Media reported that Carr was dealing with a shoulder injury that could threaten his availability for the 2025 season. No other details were given, and it was unclear when he suffered the injury.

This of course led to speculation about Carr's relationship with the Saints. Carr attempted to shut down these rumors during a recent appearance at a Las Vegas-area church, saying "there's nothing wrong" between him and the Saints, and on Tuesday, NFL Media revealed more about the situation.

NFL Media reports that Carr has been to New Orleans twice in recent weeks to meet with the Saints team doctor. Furthermore, the veteran quarterback believes he injured his throwing shoulder in the Week 14, 14-11 win over the New York Giants -- which was the same game where he broke his hand and suffered a concussion. That ended up being Carr's final appearance of the year.

As for why we are just finding out about this shoulder injury, the report states that Carr did not start meaningfully throwing until the spring, and that's when he noticed the issue. While surgery is on the table, Carr reportedly would like to avoid going under the knife since he's had surgery on his right arm before. As of now, the Saints are trying to figure out what's best for the team, and Carr is trying to figure out what's best for his shoulder. A decision is reportedly expected sooner rather than later.

In Carr's 10 starts last season, he went 5-5 while throwing for 2,145 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. The five games Carr won were the only victories the Saints had all season, as Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener went a combined 0-7. If Carr were to miss the start of the 2025 season or the year entirely, No. 40 overall pick Tyler Shough is a name to watch.

The 25-year-old rookie was a signal-caller several evaluators reportedly fell in love with throughout the draft process, with one current NFL head coach telling The Athletic that they liked Shough more than No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward! The Louisville product stands at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, and has legitimate arm talent. However, he dealt with numerous injuries that cost him time in 2021, 2022 and 2023, including a broken collarbone and broken fibula. With Carr potentially sidelined, the Saints would figure to host an interesting quarterback battle this preseason between Rattler, Haener and Shough.