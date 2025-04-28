The New Orleans Saints aren't talking about Derek Carr, at least for now. But the veteran quarterback broke his own silence this week, insisting in a recent message at a Las Vegas-area church that "there's nothing wrong" between him and the Saints, despite repeated reports of discord.

Carr's comments began with a reference to his shoulder injury, which only became public knowledge after the quarterback reportedly sought a trade from the Saints early this offseason. Despite general manager Mickey Loomis recently confirming the injury, some speculated that Carr's sudden unavailability was merely an attempt by the quarterback to force his way out of New Orleans.

"I hate that I have to say this, but I have to say this: Yes, I have a shoulder injury, despite what ESPN says and what some lady on a podcast might think," Carr said Sunday while speaking at the church. "I have an MRI report to prove it. The team knows about it. We've been in constant communication. There's nothing wrong. And we're gonna go forward with that. Is that OK?

"I've been dealing with this, and I've been dealing with people lying about me," Carr continued. "And I'm like, 'Lord, why do I have to continue to deal with this nonsense?' ... You never know what someone's really going through. And so why do we continually try to attack people? Why do we always have to have an opinion?"

Carr's remarks came days after Loomis addressed the quarterback's injury, though the general manager was deliberately evasive when asked to elaborate on Carr's standing with the franchise, declining to comment beyond confirming the shoulder issue. Earlier this offseason, reports of Carr's interest in a trade stemmed from the veteran seemingly expecting New Orleans to pursue his replacement under center.

The Saints, meanwhile, all but confirmed those suspicions over the weekend, spending their second-round draft pick on Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough. All indications are Shough will have a chance to open 2025 as the club's starter, provided Carr is unable to take the field.