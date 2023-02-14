Derek Carr's days as Raiders quarterback are quickly dwindling. That's what both he and the team have indicated ever since the veteran's abrupt demotion at the end of the 2022 NFL season. A trade is off the table, NFL Media reported Sunday, as Carr informed the team that he would not accept one to any team. As a result, the Raiders are expected to release him, making him one of the top free agents. Now, the timetable for his release has become more clear: Tuesday, according to NFL Media. The reason for Carr's release reportedly coming on Valentines Day is because around $40 million of his salary would become fully guaranteed at 4 p.m. ET. He can sign with a new team immediately instead of waiting until the start of the new league year on March 15 because he is being released instead of his contract expiring.

Nearly a decade into his career, and just a year removed from another lucrative contract extension, Carr claims he "just wants to win" on his next team. So where, exactly, is the best landing spot for the QB? We know at least several clubs will inquire, but from Carr's perspective, what's the ideal fit? Here's how we'd sort it:

Non-fits



Colts Forever in need of a QB, the Colts have far too much leadership uncertainty to warrant Carr's interest, even in an open division. Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman are nice weapons, but behind an increasingly iffy O-line, who'd be rushing to follow in the footsteps of the battered veteran QBs they've courted since Andrew Luck's departure?

Texans We genuinely believe Carr likes the idea of picking up where his brother left off. He even said previously that he wished the Texans would've drafted him in 2014. DeMeco Ryans' addition as head coach certainly helps. But they're too clearly in rebuild mode for any kind of title-chasing.

Titans Before they axed offensive coordinator Todd Downing, an old friend, they might've made sense as a cheaper, younger replacement for Ryan Tannehill. But like the Colts, even their open division doesn't fully offset the fact this team -- also challenged in terms of receiver depth -- is better suited for longer-term investments.

Best fits