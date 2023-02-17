Quarterback Derek Carr is officially a free agent after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week, and he is already making free agency visits. According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, the New York Jets are bringing Carr in for a visit this weekend. CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson adds Carr and the Jets are scheduled to meet on Saturday.

This is actually the second team Carr has visited as he spent some time with the New Orleans Saints and his former head coach Dennis Allen earlier this month. At that point, Carr was still under contract, so the Saints had to agree to the structure of a potential trade to even visit with the quarterback. However, Carr possessed a no-trade clause in his contract, and informed the Raiders he would block any trade attempt -- setting the stage for his release.

Carr went 6-9 as the Raiders' starter in 2022, and completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was benched two weeks prior to the end of the regular season, in large part due to the extension he signed last offseason, which carried big guarantees.

New York is, of course, in the market for a quarterback after benching former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson in the middle of last season. The Jets may be just a quarterback away from contender status, as they have a top defense and plenty of young talent on both sides of the ball. In fact, they drafted both the Offensive (Garrett Wilson) and Defensive (Sauce Gardner) Rookies of the Year last offseason.

The Jets and Saints are the first two teams to be tied to Carr, and considered to be the top two landing spots for the veteran signal-caller, according to Jones. To see other potential landing spots for Carr, check out Cody Benjamin's piece here.