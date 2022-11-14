The Raiders had high expectations entering the season and with 10 weeks down, it is nothing but disappointment out of Las Vegas. The Sin City team currently stands at 2-7, last in the AFC West and on a three-game losing streak.

This weekend they lost, 25-20, to the Indianapolis Colts and it was visually clear how much the defeat shook the team, specifically quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr addressed the media after the game while he held back tears. His body language, rocking back and forth and shaking his head, is further proof to how frustrated the QB is with the current situation in Las Vegas right now.

"Sorry for being emotional," Carr said. "I'm just pissed off about some of the things, you know, that a lot of us try and do just to practice. What we put our bodies through, just to sleep at night. And for that to be the result of all that effort, pisses me off. Pisses a lot of guys off."

The 31-year-old continued, saying, "It's hard, knowing what some guys are doing, like I said, just to practice. What they're putting in their body just to sleep at night. Just so we can be there for each other. And I wish everybody in that room felt the same way about this place. And as a leader, that pisses me off, if I'm being honest."

Despite the clear discontent, Carr still plans to put in the maximum amount of effort for the team and still loves playing for the Raiders.

"I love the Silver and Black and I'm going to give it everything I can every time I go out there," Carr said. "And I can't speak for everybody, for every man, what's going on in their head, but I can tell you what's going on in my head and I'm going to give it all that I can, every single time."

The Raiders run game has struggled, their defense has allowed the third most passing touchdowns of any team in the league (17) and their defense is tied for the second-least amount of interceptions, among many other issues.

The loss to the Colts was not only tough because it was their seventh of the year, but also because it was to team lead by a head coach who had never coached an NFL, or even college, football game before. Jeff Saturday was hired by the Colts as the interim head coach last week, after Frank Reich was fired.

The Raiders will have their next chance to turn things around on Nov. 20, when they face a divisional opponent, the Denver Broncos.