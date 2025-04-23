The 2025 offseason has been anything but rosy for Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints. First the quarterback reportedly sought a trade while anticipating the team would pursue his successor. Then reports indicated he might sit out the entire 2025 season due to a previously undisclosed shoulder injury. On Wednesday, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis addressed the situation, while repeatedly evading questions about Carr's future.

"He does have an issue with his shoulder," Loomis told reporters in a pre-draft news conference. "We're hoping to get some resolution, [some] clarity on that in the near future. And when we do, I'll report back to you. Otherwise, I don't have anything more to state about Derek."

When asked to elaborate on Carr's status, Loomis twice declined to do so.

"I'm just not gonna answer anymore questions about Derek," Loomis said. "This is a pre-draft -- if you have questions about the draft, I'm more than happy to answer those ... But I'm not gonna answer anymore questions about that today. ... I'm not gonna answer any questions about Derek at this time."

The comments don't exactly paint a prettier picture of the two sides' relationship. They come less than two weeks after NFL Media first reported that Carr's shoulder issue could threaten his availability for 2025. That report, meanwhile, came weeks after NewOrleans.Football indicated Carr's standing with Saints brass was "tenuous at best," even though the quarterback restructured his contract to remain with the organization earlier this offseason.

Regardless of Carr's contract, which technically ties the former Las Vegas Raiders starter to New Orleans through the 2026 season, the Saints were widely expected to pursue a potential quarterback of the future in this year's draft. Originally signed to a $150 million deal in 2023 free agency, Carr missed seven games due to injury last season, while playing through other ailments the year prior. He's gone just 14-13 as the club's starter.

The Saints, meanwhile, have been strongly linked to several of this year's top quarterback prospects, including Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart and Alabama's Jalen Milroe.