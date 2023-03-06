One of the biggest names in this year's quarterback market has all but found a new home, with Derek Carr joining the Saints weeks after his release from the Raiders, per ESPN. Carr's relocation seems to confirm that New Orleans is yet again shying away from a rebuild. But what does it mean for the rest of the 2023 QB market?

Here's a quick spin around the NFL, with our biggest Carr-related takeaways:

Rodgers to the Jets gains steam

New York was reportedly a front-runner for Carr prior to the QB's embrace of the Saints, with ESPN previously suggesting the longtime Raiders signal-caller was leaning toward signing with Gang Green. And no team has been more upfront about its desire to land a proven, experienced starter this offseason. Aaron Rodgers has always made the most sense for them, so long as the Packers great doesn't retire and is primed -- willingly or not -- to split with Green Bay.

Panthers on track to draft a QB

This may have always been the case, but new coach Frank Reich was openly supportive of Carr as a possibility, even suggesting the free agent is still in his "prime" going on 32. With Carr now set to play the Panthers twice a year instead of suit up for them, it's still possible Carolina will turn to the veteran well for a placeholder/mentor at the position. But owner David Tepper has been hunting for a long-term answer for a while, and this makes it all the more likely they'll pursue their new face of the franchise early in the draft, where they hold the No. 9 overall pick but figure to explore trades up.

Garoppolo to the Raiders?

Obviously Carr wasn't going back to Las Vegas. But Carr landing with the Saints eliminates the Jets from his sweepstakes, and if the Jets are now far more likely to zero in on Rodgers, that means one of the only other proven veterans available -- Jimmy Garoppolo -- will be up for grabs. The Raiders offer a Jimmy G connection in coach Josh McDaniels, who served as the Patriots' offensive coordinatoe when New England drafted the QB years ago. And they've also been public about the likelihood they won't find their long-term QB solution this offseason, making Garoppolo a potential 2023 placeholder.