Many are wondering about the health of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr moving forward, as he suffered a reportedly "significant" groin injury early in the Raiders' 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on "Thursday Night Football." Last Friday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Carr is expected to have a 10-to-14 day timeline -- which he'll try to accelerate in order to play in Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins. Carr was a limited participant in practice on Tuesday, but told reporters that he is focused on playing this Sunday.

"If it's up to me, I'm going to do everything I can to be on that field," Carr said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

If Carr missed this week, it will be Marcus Mariota who takes over for him under center. The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft played fairly well in his stead last Thursday, as he passed for 226 yards, one touchdown, one interception and also rushed for another touchdown, but it remains to be seen how effective this Raiders team can be with him as the starter instead of Carr.

Head coach Jon Gruden said after practice on Tuesday that both Carr and Mariota alternated snaps. The Raiders are holding onto their playoff hopes by a thread at 7-7, so this matchup against another playoff hopeful in the Dolphins is important. In 14 games this season, Carr has completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 3,396 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Raiders were once considered a darkhorse in the AFC, but after their Week 11 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, they have won just one out of their last four games. Carr's status in practice this week will certainly be something to keep an eye on.