There are 32 teams in the NFL, and over the course of league history, no quarterback has ever lost to all of them. As a matter of fact, no QB has ever even lost to 31 different teams, but that could change this year thanks to Derek Carr.

The Saints quarterback is on the verge of setting an NFL record that no QB wants to set. Since his rookie year in 2014, Carr has lost to 30 of the NFL's 32 teams, and there's a chance that by the end of the 2023 season, he could become the first quarterback in NFL history to lose to 31 different teams.

Currently, Carr is one of nine quarterbacks who have lost to 30 different teams, but every other QB on the list is retired or out of football, which means he's the only one on the list who could hit 31 this year.

Here's a look at the two teams Carr has never suffered a loss against (and yes, one of them is the Raiders):

Panthers. Now that he's in the NFC South, Carr will be facing the Panthers twice in 2023. If he loses either one of those games, then he'll become the first QB in NFL history to lose to 31 different teams. The Saints play the Panthers on the road in Week 2 before facing them again at home in Week 14.

Raiders (Saints don't play Las Vegas in regular season). By the end of the season, Carr could theoretically have suffered a loss to all 32 teams over the course of his career, but things would have to get a little crazy for that to happen. To lose to all 32 teams, Carr would first have to lose to the Panthers and then also lose a game to the Raiders. However, the Saints don't play the Raiders this season, which means the only way he could lose to them is if they play each other in the Super Bowl. Carr facing his old team in a Super Bowl that's being played in Las Vegas would certainly be a wild way to end the season.

If the Saints don't end up playing the Raiders in the Super Bowl, Carr won't have to wait long to face them and that's because the Saints are scheduled to play the Raiders during the 2024 regular season.

If Carr does end the season by setting a new standard by losing to 31 different teams, the good news for him is that he might not hold the record for long. Aaron Rodgers has lost to 28 different teams and that number could creep up to 30 this year with losses to the Browns and Raiders. Russell Wilson has lost to 27 different teams and he could also hit 30 by the end of the year with losses to the Browns, Texans and Jets. If those both happen, it would open the door for Wilson or Rodgers to hit 31 in 2024.