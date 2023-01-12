Derek Carr's days in Las Vegas appear to be all but numbered. Two weeks after getting benched for Jarrett Stidham for the remainder of the 2022 season, Carr posted his official goodbye to the Raiders on social media on Thursday. The team is in the beginning stages of evaluating the trade market for Carr, per NFL Media.

Carr, who signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension this offseason, could be cut or traded for just a $5.6 million cap hit if the move is made within three days of the Super Bowl (Feb. 15); that's when his $40.4 million in salary over the next two seasons becomes guaranteed. If a trade is not reached by that deadline, the Raiders will release Carr, per The Athletic.

So, who could be the Raiders' next quarterback in 2023? We break down a list of possible candidates.

Top options

Top Options 1 Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Brady is the first obvious possibility. He could reunite with Josh McDaniels after a 2022 season with Todd Bowles that has been a grind in Tampa Bay. He could still have a desire to play in 2023 and beyond, though will turn 46 next August. Question is, would he want to play in a division with Patrick Mahomes and with a defense as bad as the Raiders? When he signed with Tampa Bay in 2020, they had the makings of one of the best defenses in the league, which turned out to be true. 2 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers QB It's anyone's best guess where Rodgers will play in 2023. The Packers are making an improbable playoff push, but like Brady, it's been one of the toughest seasons of his career. Trade or retirement could be an option. Rodgers would have to be option 1A or 1B for the Raiders, given he's the back-to-back reigning MVP and could reunite with Davante Adams . However, like with Brady, would Rodgers want to play in this division and with this defense? Green Bay's defensive unit has been like Swiss cheese in the playoffs with Rodgers, but imagine him with Las Vegas' unit. 3 Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers QB If it's not Brady, the other QB with obvious connections to Josh McDaniels is Jimmy Garoppolo , who was with McDaniels on the Patriots from 2014-17. Garoppolo will be a free agent this offseason and could be a long-term bridge to the Raiders' quarterback of the future. Garoppolo may not be much of an upgrade over Carr, but he would probably be cheaper. 4 Baker Mayfield Los Angeles Rams QB It was only three weeks ago that Mayfield put the kibosh on the Raiders' playoff hopes by leading a miraculous comeback against Las Vegas two days after signing with the Rams , capped by a 98-yard touchdown drive. He's a free agent this offseason, and the former No. 1 pick could be a cheap option. His stock is rising after Week 16's 50-point game. So yeah, it's possible. 5 ROOKIE Unless the Raiders can land Brady or Rodgers, they have to seriously think about drafting a QB in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, along with potentially bringing in a veteran QB. They are currently slotted for the ninth pick, just outside the expected range for Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud or Will Levis. Will they want to make a costly play up the board like San Francisco did in 2021?

Long shots