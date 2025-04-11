The New Orleans Saints were thrown a major curveball Friday, when NFL Media reported that quarterback Derek Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury that could threaten his availability for the 2025 season. Carr is now exploring his options, which include surgery.

Carr played in just 10 games for the Saints last season, going 5-5 as the starter while throwing for 2,145 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was shut down for the year after breaking his hand and suffering a concussion during the 14-11 win over the New York Giants in Week 14.

The Saints hold the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and if they weren't in the quarterback market before, they certainly are now. The Saints were the betting favorite to select former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders before this news broke, and that seems even more possible after this surprising development.

This is a developing story.