Derek Carr is the newest quarterback of the New Orleans Saints, announcing on Twitter that he's joining the franchise on a reported four-year deal worth $150 million, including $100 million in total guarantees. While not the most intriguing quarterback on the market, Carr becomes the first signal-caller to sign with a new team, thanks to his release by the Las Vegas Raiders last month.

Carr was a franchise quarterback with the Raiders, ranking second in franchise history in wins (63, behind Kenny Stabler's 69), first in passing yards (35,222) and passing touchdowns (217). He was 63-79 in his nine seasons with the Raiders, with no playoff victories on his resume.

While Carr has the second-most losses by any quarterback after nine seasons (79), he's going to the team where Archie Manning racked up 83 losses in his first nine seasons in New Orleans (the most by any starting quarterback after the franchise's first nine seasons in NFL history). The Saints are hoping to resurrect Carr's career and make another run at the postseason as a result.

Just looking at 2023, the Saints immensely benefit from having Carr on their roster. We take a look at all the ramifications after the Saints' big signing.

Saints are the best team in the NFC South

Carr is the best quarterback in a division that is currently slated to start Sam Darnold (Carolina Panthers), Kyle Trask (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Desmond Ridder (Atlanta Falcons). That gives a team that finished 7-10 an edge in a division that produced an 8-9 champion that lost Tom Brady to retirement.

The Saints were the only team in the NFC South to have a top-10 defense in points per game allowed and yards per game allowed last season, a unit that has four starters hitting free agency but has the same philosophy that has allowed it to rank top 10 in points and yards allowed in each of the past three seasons.

New Orleans also has good, young pass catchers in Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Juwan Johnson. Of course, Carr's presence will only benefit Alvin Kamara out of the backfield as well.

Given the state of the division with Carr on board, New Orleans should be primed to return to the postseason for the first time in the post-Drew Brees era.

New Orleans has best defense Carr has ever played with

Carr has never played with a defense ranked better than 20th in points per game allowed in his nine seasons with the Raiders. Instead, he's played with defenses ranking 20th or worse in yards per game allowed in seven of his nine seasons. Carr made the playoffs in the one season the Raiders' defense finished in the top 15 in yards allowed (14th in 2021).

The Raiders defense did no favors for Carr, who is getting a complete 180 regarding the Saints' unit. The Saints are fourth in the NFL in points per game allowed (20.9) over the past five seasons and haven't had a defense ranked below 14th in points or yards per game allowed over that span. New Orleans has a top three defense in yards allowed (314.2) over the last three seasons, despite missing the playoffs twice during that stretch.

The Saints defense should set up Carr to succeed in New Orleans. All the pressure won't be on Carr to put up points every week.

Carr becomes a top-five quarterback in the NFC

Take a look at the quarterbacks in the NFC at this stage. How many would be ranked ahead of Carr? Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers), Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles), Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) and Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams) are the first that come to mind. Daniel Jones (New York Giants) and Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings) are also in the conversation.

Carr has carried the Raiders franchise despite their poor defense over the past nine years. The Raiders have accumulated the most points per game allowed (26.2) since Derek Carr entered the NFL in 2014, the most for any starting quarterback after nine seasons in NFL history (minimum 100 starts).

Derek Carr LV • QB • #4 CMP% 60.8 YDs 3522 TD 24 INT 14 YD/Att 7.02 View Profile

Based on everything Carr has had to deal with, his resume demands more appreciation. With the Saints roster as constructed, Carr is set up to be one of the best quarterbacks in the conference. He's not with Rodgers, Hurts, Prescott, and a healthy Stafford -- but certainly in the discussion with Jones and Cousins.

Carr gets reunited with Dennis Allen

The head coach that drafted Carr? None other than Allen, who only coached Carr for four games before he was fired in his third season. Allen was the head coach who decided to start Carr in Week 1 of the 2014 season despite being a second-round pick.

While both have a small sample size together, it's clear Allen's influence persuaded Carr to come to New Orleans. After two seasons, Allen finally has a quarterback he trusts to make a run at the division title and have the offense functioning under offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael again.

New Orleans can make a deep playoff run

With Carr as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFC and the Saints having a top-10 defense, the franchise has a roster capable of making a postseason run. New Orleans can develop its young skill position players and build a top-10 offense with Carr at the helm, having that side of the ball to match the defense.

Given the state of the NFC South, the Saints should win a lot of games in the division and have the benefit of having a third-place schedule. The Saints also play the NFC North and AFC South in 2023, setting them up for a good out-of-division schedule to rack up more wins.

Based on Carr's performance and the way the 2023 schedule is set up, the Saints could compete for a top three seed in the conference. That would set themselves up for a deep playoff run in Carr's first season at quarterback.

The Saints always appeared to be a quarterback away from winning the division, having five quarterbacks start over the past two seasons. Carr is the signal-caller they believe who can provide that answer.