Derek Carr sounds shocked that the Packers ended up releasing Jordy Nelson

After going through the first few days of training camp with new Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson, it's starting to sound like Derek Carr has been pretty impressed by his new teammate.

Apparently, Nelson has been so good in his short time with the Raiders that Carr seems somewhat shocked that the Packers ever released him.

"I can't say enough good things," Carr said about Nelson, via the East Bay Times. "I can't believe Green Bay let him go, but I'm glad he's here."

The Packers' decision to dump Nelson was one of the most surprising moves of the offseason, and that's mainly because the veteran receiver was extremely close with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. After Nelson was cut, Rodgers made it pretty clear on multiple occasions that he was unhappy with the team's decision.

Of course, the Packers' decision had nothing to do with Rodgers and everything to do with money. By cutting Nelson, the team freed up more than $10 million in cap space for the 2018 season. The Raiders ended up signing Nelson less than 48 hours after he was released in March.

Obviously, Carr doesn't care why Nelson got cut, he just cares that the veteran receiver is now turning heads in Oakland. According to Carr, the 33-year-old receiver hasn't lost a step.

"The thing that you hear about that he can't run anymore, that's false," Carr said. "I can tell you, he's one of the fastest skill guys that we have still. He can run. You see that by his route running. If he can win on underneath routes, that means DBs are scared about what he can do over the top. He's still Jordy Nelson, that's for sure."

Although Nelson's numbers weren't impressive in 2017 (53 catches, 482 yards), you could easily blame that on the fact that he didn't get to play with Rodgers. After Rodgers broke his collarbone, Nelson spent the rest of the season catching passes from Brett Hundley. This year, Nelson will be catching passes from Carr, something the Raiders quarterback sounds pretty thrilled about.

"He's just a guy that it's easy to throw to him because he's open," Carr said. "There are some guys that are good at running some routes, a guy will be there that's strong at catching the ball or whatever. He just gets open. He's very route savvy. He's very smart."

Carr isn't the only person in Raiders training camp who's been impressed with Nelson, either, coach Jon Gruden also seems to like what he's been seeing.

"He's wired in," Gruden said. "You can see why he was a security blanket for Rodgers all those years. He can still run. He's proven to us he can still run. We can line him up anywhere we want and he can run any route we draw up. We're really encouraged by him."

If Nelson gets anywhere close to matching his numbers from 2016 when he put up 1,257 receiving yards and led the NFL with 14 touchdown catches, then the Raiders decision to sign him could go down as one of the best moves of the offseason.