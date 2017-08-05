Derek Carr surprised Colin Kaepernick is still unsigned: 'He can help a football team'

We're more than a week into NFL training camps and Colin Kaepernick is still without a job. It looked like that might change after Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the team "wouldn't rule out" signing the embattled quarterback -- only to ink arena league quarterback David Olson hours later.

Last weekend, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti conceded that his team is "sensitive to [what signing Kaepernick might mean]. We're monitoring it, and we're trying to figure out what's the right tact. So pray for us."

Bisciotti added that he didn't like Kaepernick taking a knee during the national anthem last season, and he isn't convinced that adding Kaepernick to the roster makes the Ravens a better team. It's why the owner discussed possibly bringing in Robert Griffin III for a workout.

Meanwhile, Kaepernick's former Bay Area counterpart, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, remains surprised that Kaepernick can't find work.

"I know this; he's a talented football player," Carr said, via Silver and Black Pride. "And the times I've talked to Colin, he's a great person, I've enjoyed it. I can't speak for any other teams or organizations. Obviously we have quarterbacks so he won't come here, but I wish him the best and I hope he gets signed, I really do. I don't know if he wants to play or if he doesn't, all that stuff, but if he does, I really hope he gets signed because as a football player, he can help a football team."

Carr, who signed a five-year, $125 million deal in June, continued:

"It was surprising to me, just talent wise, but again, that goes not just for Colin, there's a lot of guys out there that are unsigned where you're like, 'Man, I've watched that guy on film, he's pretty good, there must be something else there.' Thank goodness I don't make those decisions, I just try and complete passes."

Last week, the Cowboys signed 36-year-old journeyman Luke McCown to provide depth behind Dak Prescott and Kellen Moore. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones explained the decision.

"We really have our guys set in a way that Luke fit what we wanted from our third quarterback," Jones said, continuing, "Dak is obviously No. 1. Moore obviously is No. 2, and so we're looking for more somebody that we can evaluate and train and possibly be a quarterback of the future."

That makes sense; Kaepernick is 29, has 58 career starts, and doesn't fit the mold of scout team quarterback looking to grow into a more permanent role in the future.

"The real thing is that we're looking at what fits our team talentwise," Jones continued. "We like Luke very much, and so, I know where you're going, and the issue here is our depth and building around what fits our offense. We really like Moore as the backup. We don't want to think too much about not having Dak."

Jones also doesn't think Kaepernick's current unemployment status has anything to do with the quarterback's protests during the 2016 season.

"Well, I know this: I feel that every team in the National Football League makes every decision on players to win the ballgame," the owner said. "And so, if someone's not on a team, I would say that for whatever the reason, the decision-makers on all 32 teams are trying to pick them to win, and so, I accept that. And if they're not out there, that's why they're not out there."