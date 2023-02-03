Soon-to-be former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was a late addition to the AFC Pro Bowl roster as a replacement, giving him one more shot to toss the pigskin around in Sin City. The Pro Bowl skills competition kicked off on Thursday night with the precision passing drill, and AFC coach Peyton Manning made the wise decision to have Carr throw third after Trevor Lawrence and Tyler Huntley.

The six total quarterbacks from the AFC and NFC took turns competing in a one-minute accuracy drill, where the goal was to pick up points by hitting as many targets as possible. Carr scored 31 total points, lifting the AFC side to victory. Check out his performance, here.

Following the victory, Carr spoke with ESPN's Ryan Clark, who asked him if he had ever been that hot in Las Vegas. Carr responded beautifully.

"Not that hot. That's probably why I'm going somewhere else," said Carr.

Carr was benched two weeks prior to the end of the 2022 regular season, and will likely be traded or cut this offseason due to the contract extension he signed last offseason. Last month, he posted his official goodbye to the Raiders franchise on Twitter, and announced his plans to continue his pursuit of a Lombardi Trophy elsewhere.

The former No. 36 overall pick out of Fresno State likely leaves the Raiders as their all-time passing leader (35,222 yards), all-time passing touchdowns leader (217) and second in wins (63).