The AFC West is one of the most-hyped divisions in the league this year, with all four teams -- the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers -- all predicted to make a splash in 2022.

With three other solid teams and quarterbacks in the division, namely Russell Wilson (Broncos), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) and Justin Herbert (Chargers), Raiders signal-caller Derek Carr feels his squad is being overlooked.

"It's going to be fun. No one thinks anything of us, and I think that's what makes it fun is you always have to put the ball down and play the football games," Carr told The Athletic. "You get frustrated when you see other people's names on things and this and that. And you're like, 'We're here, too. We feel like we got better, too.' I thought we made the playoffs."

Carr is using the underdog mentality heading into this year, but he feels the Raiders deserve more credit than they feel they have received.

"We've got a chip on our shoulder like always," the 31-year-old said. "And as Raiders, I think that's how we should have it. And we're excited to compete against the best. ... It's going to be fun playing against these teams, against some of the best quarterbacks in the game. And that's what you look forward to. That's what you want to sign up for."

Derek Carr LV • QB • 4 CMP% 68.4 YDs 4804 TD 23 INT 14 YD/Att 7.67 View Profile

Last season, the Raiders went 10-7 and finished second in the AFC West behind the then-defending AFC Champion Chiefs. They made the playoffs, but lost to the eventual AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals in the wild card round.

There have been a lot of changes to the division since last year, meaning how things will fall will be a bit more unsure. The Chiefs will always be a threat with Mahomes leading the offense, Herbert has shown he has the ability to be a star in the league, and with Wilson, the Broncos will no doubt be improved compared to last year.