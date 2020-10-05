The Las Vegas Raiders have lost 57 games in Derek Carr's seven seasons, despite the franchise quarterback doing everything he can to get the organization back to its glory days. Carr has started 98 games as the Raiders quarterback (missing just two starts in his career), and lost 57 of them -- despite making three Pro Bowl appearances. Losing has done enough to frustrate Carr over the years, and Sunday's 30-23 defeat to the Buffalo Bills was the tipping point.

"I'm sick of losing," Carr said after Las Vegas dropped its second straight game, via ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "I'm sick of working as hard as I do, and as we do, and going out there and losing. I mean, it sucks. Enough is enough.

"The things that are hurting us in these close games is not them; it's us. That's the hard part to swallow."

The Raiders are 41-57 in Carr's 98 starts, but that's no fault of his own -- especially the past two seasons. Carr is coming off career highs in completion percentage, passing yards and quarterback rating in 2019 only for the Raiders to finish 7-9. Las Vegas is 2-2 in Carr's four starts this season, despite Carr ranking in the top five in the league in passer rating (113.6) and top ten in passing touchdowns (8) while throwing no interceptions in 144 pass attempts. Carr does lead the league with five fumbles, including losing three of them in the fourth quarter, adding to his frustration of how he can play better.

Derek Carr LV • QB • 4 CMP% 73.6 YDs 1095 TD 8 INT 0 YD/Att 7.6 View Profile

"Me being here, my seventh year, I've seen too much crap," Carr said. "I've seen a whole bunch of crap, if I'm just being honest with you. Is it going to take my positivity and my joy away? Absolutely not. I'm going to be me, regardless. But is it OK for me to be a little hot, a little pissed sometimes? Yeah. And this is one of those moments."

Carr finished 32 of 44 for 311 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the loss, his fourth consecutive game completing over 72% of his passes and having a passer rating over 107. He became the Raiders' all-time passing touchdowns leader with a 7-yard strike to Nelson Agholor late in the fourth quarter, the 151st touchdown pass of his career.

Carr deserves better than his fate, especially since his 57 losses are the most for a NFL starting quarterback since he entered the league in 2014. Losing is clearly starting to get to Carr, despite him playing at a high level.