Unbeknownst to many, the 2012-13 Fresno State football teams featured future Pro Bowl players at quarterback and receiver. During that span, quarterback Derek Carr and receiver Davante Adams connected on 233 passes for 3,031 yards and 38 touchdowns. Both players have gone on to enjoy fruitful NFL careers. A three-time Pro Bowler, Carr passed Ken Stabler as the Raiders' career passing leader in 2020. A four-time Pro Bowler with the Packers, Adams led the NFL with 18 touchdown receptions last season.

With Adams entering the final year of his contract with the Packers, Carr beamed when asked about the possibility of being reunited with his former college teammate.

"I've learned in this business [that] you never shut a door on anything," Carr told ABC's Bri Mellon. "He's the best receiver in the NFL. The guy's unbelievable. He's been one of my best friends since we've been in college together. I love the guy. … I would always welcome playing with him again. I think it would unlock some things in both of us that people haven't seen yet. I'm always open to that, and I will be recruiting very hard. When that time comes, that will be a full court press."

Adams has been extremely transparent about his future in Green Bay. He recently said that he is open to re-signing with the Packers next offseason but added that Aaron Rodgers' future with the team will factor into his decision.

"Obviously, the quarterback situation helps it, but the stars got to align across the board as far as contractually," Adams told Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report. "We'll figure all that stuff out and let it happen. I'll be at training camp like I said regardless, we're going to play the season, and we'll see how all of that pans out."

The Raiders currently have a solid yet unspectacular receiving corps. The group includes second-year receivers Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards, third-year veteran Hunter Renfrow and veterans Zay Jones, Willie Snead and John Brown. The team's most productive pass-catcher has been tight end Darren Waller, who earned his first Pro Bowl berth last season after catching 107 passes for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns.

The 28-year-old Adams will surely have robust market if he decides to enter free agency next offseason. If Rodgers leaves Green Bay, Adams may try to follow him to his next team. But if Adams isn't able to continue to catch passes from Rodgers, he may consider reuniting with his friend and former college quarterback in Las Vegas.