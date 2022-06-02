The Packers stunned the rest of the NFL this offseason when they traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders. Well, most of the NFL. Adams had previously admitted it'd be a "dream" to reunite with college teammate Derek Carr, Las Vegas' quarterback. Carr's brother, David, confirmed as much this week, telling "The Rich Eisen Show" that Adams had been angling to team up with Derek on the Raiders for something like five years before his actual trade.

"It's something that they've tried to make happen for five years now, since Davante signed his contract extension several years ago with the Packers," David said. "Derek was pushing to get him there, and Davante was really close. A couple years ago, they were really close to making that happen."

Adams notably signed a four-year, $58 million extension with the Packers during the 2017 season, just months before he would've hit free agency. He proceeded to play out that contract, logging four Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro honors before preparing to test the market this offseason. Green Bay used its franchise tag to retain Adams at the start of 2022 free agency before dealing Aaron Rodgers' No. 1 target to Las Vegas in exchange for a first- and second-round draft pick.

"Davante came to Fresno and basically signed to Fresno State because of Derek," David Carr added, explaining the new Raiders duo's chemistry. "So from the moment they met on their recruiting trip, they hit it off ... Davante (even) moved to Vegas when Derek did, (so) they train together."

This season will mark Adams' first outside of Green Bay, where he spent the first eight years of his NFL career.