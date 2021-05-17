Tom Brady is being booted from his current Tampa home. The landlord of the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion the QB has been renting is a guy named Derek Jeter. The Yankees legend just sold the home for $22.5 million, after listing it at $29 million. This possibly leaves Brady without a place to reside ... he'll probably be OK though.

According to a report from the Associated Press, the estate was sold on Friday. The name of the new owner of the mansion has not been made public yet.

Here's a video that shows off the home and property:

The sale of the home could take a few days to process, giving Brady time to pack up his Super Bowl rings. Brady seemed to enjoy the renting life, saying earlier in the year: "Everyone thinks they want to own a home. It's nice to rent. You can get all the benefits with none of the responsibilities, so I'm totally cool with this. He (Jeter) left it furnished for me, so I didn't have to deal with any of that."

Brady began renting the waterfront property in April of 2020, after he decided to end his time with the New England Patriots and sign with the Bucs. Brady and Bündchen have since bought land on an exclusive island off of Miami and plan to build a home there.

Jeter became the owner of the Tamps residence in 2005 and lived in it part time starting in 2014, after he retired from baseball. When he became the owner of the Miami Marlins in 2017, he moved.