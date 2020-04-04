Derek Wolfe believes Ravens can have best defensive line in NFL, wants to be in Baltimore long term

Signing with the Baltimore Ravens was a no-brainer for Derek Wolfe, knowing Baltimore was the best spot for him. Wolfe spent eight seasons with the Denver Broncos, but the appeal of the Ravens was their defensive line.

There's no doubt Wolfe has high expectations for the front four of his new team.

"We can have the best defensive line in the league, for sure," Wolfe said, per the Ravens website. "We could break records, break the rushing record for (least) yards per rush. Those are the kind of goals that I like to set. Sometimes you don't reach them, but you can get close. That helps you win."

The Ravens assuredly do have the ability to become one of the best defensive lines in the league. Baltimore acquired Calais Campbell in an offseason trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, adding the five-time Pro Bowler and his 88 career sacks to the mix. The Ravens also have Brandon Williams at nose tackle, regarded as one of the top run stoppers in the league. Baltimore finished third in the NFL in points allowed and fourth in yards allowed last season, but was just 21st in opponent yards per carry (despite being fifth in rushing yards allowed).

That's one of the reasons the Ravens added Wolfe on the defensive line. In addition to the seven sacks, Wolfe only had three missed tackles last season -- a year after he didn't have any in 2018.

Wolfe wants to be in Baltimore past this year (only signing a one-year, $3 million deal). He feels Baltimore is the team he wants to end his career with.

"I really don't care about the money at this point," Wolfe said. "That's the team I want to be on. I feel like if I can come in there and prove myself, that they'll extend me for a few years. I'm just going to stick to the plan and trust the process, hope that it all works for me."