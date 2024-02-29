A year after big-name running backs banded together in an effort to resist the devaluation of their position, the market for ball carriers is perhaps less promising than ever. Not one of this year's high-profile backs, including repeat Pro Bowlers and rushing champions, are expected to receive the franchise tag ahead of 2024 free agency, meaning an abundance will become available.

That doesn't mean, however, that interest won't pick up as the market unfolds. And there's perhaps one name that still resonates as a potential big-ticket addition: Derrick Henry.

In today's NFL, a 30-year-old RB is practically a nonexistent one, and Henry's also had a heavier workload than most, ranking behind only Ezekiel Elliott in career rushing attempts (2,030) among active backs. But the longtime Tennessee Titans star has remained a steady, supersized offensive centerpiece almost a decade in, fresh off his fifth 1,000-yard campaign in six years.

While his 4.2 yards-per-carry mark of 2023 was the worst of his All-Pro career, he also saw more eight-man defensive fronts than most, per the NFL's Next Gen Stats, and led the league in yards after contact, according to Pro Football Focus. In other words, while Henry certainly registers as more of a short-term free agent bet, he remains both a reliable and freakishly gifted bludgeon -- perfectly capable of a plug-and-play role for a team hoping to fortify its rushing attack.

So what's next for King Henry? Here are our top logical landing spots, plus a prediction on his final contract:

Logical landing spots

Prediction

The Cowboys, Dolphins and Eagles all sound like fun destinations for a player of Henry's caliber. But those splashy teams have other, more pressing needs; they don't figure to rush to spend top dollar at this position, especially when there are so many other capable starters set to be available. In the end, Henry's would-be 2023 landing spot feels like his most likely for 2024, with a certain AFC North contender squarely in the market for running back reinforcements after exploring his availability before.

Our forecast: Henry signs a two-year, $18 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens. He gets the star-studded team-up with fellow Florida native Lamar Jackson. They get a bruising playmaker to help ground Todd Monken's attack. A win-win.