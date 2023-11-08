The Titans kept star running back Derrick Henry at the 2023 trade deadline. But Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was "85% sure" his team would acquire the Pro Bowler on Halloween, he explained Wednesday on his "Punch Line" podcast.

"I'm just gonna be completely honest with you," he said. "And being that it didn't happen, it doesn't really matter. I was sitting here minding my business. ... I got a text (that) somebody was gonna be suiting up in purple. I got a text that somebody was gonna walk into Baltimore, Maryland, (with) a height (of about) 6-4. I got a text that there was a very high chance that a guy that usually goes by 'King' was gonna be in purple and black in M&T Bank Stadium very soon.

"I was about 85% sure that King Henry would be suiting up for the Ravens," Humphrey continued. "It did not happen. My source was incorrect. He had me thinking it was a done deal."

Derrick Henry TEN • RB • #22 Att 137 Yds 601 TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Humphrey didn't elaborate on his "source," so it's possible he was only getting regurgitated -- and mostly unsubstantiated -- rumors regarding Henry's future. But that didn't stop the veteran cover man from directly reaching out to Henry about a possible team-up.

"He didn't give me any details," Humphrey said. "Shoulda, woulda, coulda. (But) do we need another running back? No sir."

His last comment may prove true. While Henry is one of the most accomplished RBs of his time, the Ravens are the NFL's No. 1-ranked rushing offense, with Gus Edwards and Keaton Mitchell both averaging more than 10 yards per carry in Week 9.