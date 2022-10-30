There has perhaps never been a player who has owned an opposing franchise the way superstar Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has owned the Houston Texans of late.

On Sunday, Henry ran 32 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns against Houston. It was, incredibly, the fourth consecutive game against the division rival Texans where Henry has run for at least 200 yards and two scores. No other player in NFL history has ever accomplished that feat.

To be clear, not only has no other NFL player ever run for 200-plus yards and two scores against the same opponent four times in a row; no other NFL player has run for 200-plus yards and two scores four times in their entire career.

LaDainian Tomlinson, Barry Sanders, and Jim Brown did it three times each, while Dalvin Cook, Adrian Peterson, Tiki Barber, Larry Johnson, Jamal Lewis, Ricky Williams, Clinton Portis, Marshall Faulk, Eric Dickerson, and O.J. Simpson each did it twice. Henry has now done it six times in total, including the four in a row against Houston.

Henry got things started midway through the second quarter, with his team down 3-0, ripping off a 29-yard run and leaping for the end zone from a few yards out.

His second score of the afternoon came on a walk-in on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line midway through the third quarter, and extended Tennessee's lead enough to essentially put the game away. More notable than the run itself was the fact that the score made Henry the Titans' all-time leader in touchdowns, breaking a tie with Eddie George, who Henry had tied with the earlier score. He'd entered the game tied with the legendary Earl Campbell, one touchdown behind George.

Henry now has 755 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground this season, putting him on pace for around 1,800 yards and 18 scores this year. We can't wait to see if he'll keep up that pace the rest of the way.