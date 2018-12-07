Derrick Henry fantasy owners are melting down on Twitter after leaving him on the bench

The only people who had a worse night than the Jaguars defense on Thursday are the people who left Derrick Henry on the bench for fantasy football, and based on the reaction from Twitter, there are a lot of you out there.

In most fantasy leagues, the playoffs are in full swing, which means anyone who started Henry this week got a big boost heading into Sunday's games. Henry ran for a Titans franchise-record 238 yards during Tennessee's 30-9 beatdown of the Jaguars. Oh, and he also added four touchdowns.

In most standard-scoring leagues, Henry earned about 48 points, which is 48 points that most people didn't get because he was SITTING ON THEIR BENCH.

raise your hand if you benched Derrick Henry tonight pic.twitter.com/Wrxur0E3Pe — CBS Sports Fantasy (@CBSFantasy) December 7, 2018

Let's check out the reaction from Twitter, starting with poor Shane, who not only benched Henry, but he also started the Jaguars defense. I'm guessing his season is over.

The day after you benched Derrick Henry and started Jacksonville Defense on your fantasy team pic.twitter.com/ptrTQIFQWL — Shane Starkey (@BigTexasPapa) December 7, 2018

Maybe next year, Shane.

Another brutal decision came from Kathryn, who decided to start Leonard Fournette over Henry.

Y’all I benched Derrick Henry so I could start Leonard Fournette. I’m gonna let you guess which one has 45+ fantasy points right now. — kathryn (@darkjeangrey) December 7, 2018

She's probably going to be regretting that decision until next season.

Another Henry decision that was painful? This one.

I benched Derrick Henry an hour before kick off... — Rory 🇮🇪 (@thisisrory) December 7, 2018

He should have taken a nap before kickoff. That's what I always do. If he had taken a nap, he wouldn't have had time to change his roster.

Although benching Henry one hour before kickoff is painful, I have to say, I think this guy's story might be worse.

Oh my gosh



I will never forget tonight



I benched Derrick Henry in 3 leagues — Pod (@LAM0nt87) December 7, 2018

Ouch.

Moving on.

This guy is so upset that he might not ever play fantasy again.

I FREAKING BENCHED DERRICK HENRY NEVER LET ME PLAY FANTASY AGAIN — Parker Greuel (@parker_greuel84) December 7, 2018

We should probably hold him to that.

Here's a few more reactions from sad fantasy owners.

when you benched Derrick Henry in your fantasy team because you let him start for the whole saison and you can't remember that he'd ever have scored a double-digit before.#TitansvsJaguars #DerrickHenry #TitansJags #FantasyFootball



pls, shoot me.. 😭 pic.twitter.com/IOleTg9SnD — Carlos Smith (@HavannaCarlos) December 7, 2018

Happy Friday to everybody except for Derrick Henry, whom I benched this week in fantasy — Joe Rice (@josephrice1997) December 7, 2018

First class seat on the, “I benched Derrick Henry” train 🙄 — seashells sally (@SalinaaSk) December 7, 2018

Guess who has two thumbs and had Derrick Henry benched on her fantasy team? pic.twitter.com/nZGKaBIdBg — Daniella Rose (@DaniRoseRomero) December 7, 2018

DERRICK HENRY WAS DOING CRAPPY THE LAST FEW WEEKS SO I BENCHED HIM AND HE GOT 50 POINTS pic.twitter.com/BIj6UZhBzM — Annabelle :) (@annabellebrou_1) December 7, 2018

Yep. I was that guy who benched Derrick Henry pic.twitter.com/mMGci7R8BC — Mike (@mikenoeee) December 7, 2018

The important thing here is that I think we all learned a valuable lesson and that lesson is that fantasy football only exists to make fools of us all and if it hasn't made a fool of you yet, don't worry, it will happen, just give it time.

As a matter of fact, if you start Henry next week, you might look like a fool, because I think we can all agree that there's a 99 percent chance that decision will completely backfire.