Running back Derrick Henry left the Ravens' eventual 35-33 loss to the Panthers to be evaluated for a concussion and did not return, but he cleared protocol after leaving the field, per the Baltimore Banner's Giana Han.

Henry suffered the injury on a touchdown run that gave Baltimore a late lead. His head hit the ground hard as he landed in the end zone.

The Panthers scored a go-ahead field goal on their next possession, and Tyrel Dodson sealed the deal by picking off Jacoby Brissett—the fourth quarterback to start a game for Baltimore this season—on a desperation heave.

Henry ran 13 times for 94 yards—his most since Week 5, and a stark improvement from last week when he had 10 carries for 10 yards—but it was in yet another losing effort. Baltimore has lost six straight games after starting the season 4-1.

It's been a difficult year for Baltimore in its first season under new coach Jesse Minter. Lamar Jackson has appeared in just five games due to ankle and thumb injuries; the latter is currently sidelining him and will likely keep him out for several more weeks, if not the rest of the season.

Henry has 198 carries for 793 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. His 4.0 yards per carry are on pace for a career low.

Should Henry miss time, the Ravens would feature Justice Hill more. Typically a change-of-pace receiving back, Hill had 96 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in the loss. Baltimore also has running backs Rasheen Ali and Adam Randall on the roster.